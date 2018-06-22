Outgoing Gauteng provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Deliwe de Lange has vowed that‚ despite her early retirement‚ she will continue to serve the people of Gauteng in the fight against crime.

Speaking after a meeting with MEC of community safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane‚ De Lange said she did not see herself sitting at home doing nothing.

“Policing is a calling for me. Believe me‚ I’m one person who wants to work with my community and wants to work with the people in Gauteng. I will not sit down and rest.

“I’m going to be involved in my community to ensure that we bring the crime down in Gauteng. I don’t need any pay. I want just to be involved to make sure that our women and children‚ our people‚ will walk free in the streets of Gauteng … without any fear.