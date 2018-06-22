A Cape Town informal settlement has become an open-air chop shop for stolen cars.

Three stripped vehicles were found on Thursday in Brown’s Farm‚ Philippi‚ bringing the total recovered in the area in the last two months to 10.

The day began for a team of metro cops when they found a stripped Ford Laser next to a canal at 7.20am. It was reported stolen earlier this month in Milnerton.

“After the Laser was towed away‚ officers continued with their patrols and came across a 19-year-old male stripping a vehicle‚” said a City of Cape Town spokesman.