The Information Regulator has said it is satisfied with the manner in which Liberty Holdings dealt with the data breach scandal.

Liberty announced last weekend that its email server had been hacked. Although the company did not divulge much information‚ it said it believed recent e-mails and attachments from its insurance business in South Africa had been accessed.

These included thousands of Liberty investors’ financial details‚ TimesLIVE reported earlier this week. An anonymous post‚ allegedly by the hackers and titled Liberty Holding Breach – Stage 1‚ appeared on the website Pastbin saying that 40 terabytes of data had been stolen.

The company met the regulator on Friday after it requested a meeting to get clarity on the situation.