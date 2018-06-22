South Africa

Kulula passenger loses job after k-word row

22 June 2018 - 08:48 By NEO GOBA
A woman who used the k-word in reference to passengers and pilot, has been fired.
A woman who admitted to using the k-word in reference to a black flight captain and passengers in an SMS‚ has been dismissed from work with immediate effect.

“A recent incident has been brought to the company’s attention [and] at SMC [Pneumatics]‚ we do not tolerate any form of racism‚” Kevin O’Carroll‚ managing director at SMC South Africa‚ told the Sowetan newspaper.

“With regards to the recent events‚ the employee no longer works for SMC South Africa.”

She referred to two black passengers as well as the pilot by the k-word on a flight from OR Tambo International to King Shaka Airport last Friday night.

After being called out by one of the passengers‚ she was immediately escorted off the Kulula flight when the incident was brought to the airline crew’s attention.

Earlier this week‚ the woman admitted to using the slur in an interview with the Sowetan newspaper.

