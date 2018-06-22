“Every single groom is paid above the minimum wage (R3‚500 a month). Mine are well above. The trainers also pay UIF contributions and workmen’s compensation. I run a happy stable‚” Woodruff said.

Woodruff‚ who has about 40 grooms‚ said most of his grooms‚ based on experience and the years they have worked for him‚ earned between R8‚000 and R9‚000 a month.

He said with the new agreement‚ some of the grooms he employed would earn above R10‚000 a month.

The trainers‚ on top of the salary‚ also pay for the grooms’ board‚ water and electricity.

Media reports on Friday quoted some grooms as saying they earned between R2‚000 to R3‚000.

Woodruff said the strike‚ in which the EFF was involved‚ was characterised by threats of physical harm to the trainers at the centre which houses about 1‚000 horses.

The strike led to the cancellation of the Vaal race meeting on Thursday‚ but grooms returned to work on Thursday afternoon after reaching an agreement with the trainers.

Woodruff denied claims that the horses had not been fed and watered for three days.

“No harm came to any of the horses. They were fed and watered twice that day by us (trainers)‚” Woodruff said.