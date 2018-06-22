The mother of baby Eden Laird who was kidnapped‚ allegedly by the family's domestic worker and five accomplices‚ harbours no hate for those who took her child.

“Hate just isn't in our vocabulary‚” said Bronwyn Laird. “We don't want to be wasting energy over something like that because in the end‚ hate changes nothing. Love changes everything.”

She was speaking during an interview with Good Things Guy – a website dedicated to sharing good South African news‚ several weeks after Eden was found.

“Many years ago‚ we attended a church service series which was centred around the spiritual heart attack. Our pastor spoke about how hate consumed the wrong person. It's like drinking poison and expecting the other person to die‚” Laird said.

“He was telling us that we needed to let go of hate against any person because that allowed them to have control over us and control over our situation. It's really kind of stuck with us ever since then‚” she added.

The domestic worker alleged to have been part of the kidnapping ploy had worked for the family from Brackendowns‚ Alberton‚ on the East Rand‚ for a little over two years. She had worked for other family members before that.

Laird said she and her husband intended to use this incident to teach their children about the importance of not allowing other people's actions to influence who they became.

“We can't allow six individuals – five of whom we've never met – what they chose to do‚ affect how we see the world‚ how we evaluate relationships going forward and how we live our lives‚” said Laird.