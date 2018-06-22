Police officer shot dead in brazen Hillbrow heist
A police officer has died in one of the latest cash-in-transit heists to be carried out.
The attack happened in broad daylight on the busy streets of the Hillbrow CBD in Johannesburg on Thursday afternoon.
“At about 13:00 in Hillbrow‚ Gauteng‚ a number of unknown suspects attacked and fired shots at a parked CIT vehicle and fled the scene in vehicles with an undisclosed amount of money‚” said Colonel Brenda Muridili.
“As a result of the attack and the shooting‚ two security guards and two bystanders were wounded‚” she said in a statement.
Police and traffic officials had rushed to the scene and pursued the suspects’ vehicle.
“The suspects started firing shots at the police and they responded. During the shoot-out‚ a member of the SA Police Service was fatally wounded‚” Muridili said.
Six suspects were arrested following the shooting. Two of them had been shot.
“Police have so far recovered seven firearms‚ including rifles and pistols. Three motor vehicles have also been seized‚” Muridili said.
Acting National Commissioner Lieutenant General Sindile Mfazi expressed shock at the killing of the officer but also commended the officers for the speedy arrest.
“Our members are fearless‚” Mfazi said.
“They did not think twice before they confronted those brazen criminals‚” he added.
Police had activated their 72-hour reaction plan to collect all the evidence needed to build their case.