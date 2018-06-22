Police officer shot dead in brazen Hillbrow heist

A police officer has died in one of the latest cash-in-transit heists to be carried out.

The attack happened in broad daylight on the busy streets of the Hillbrow CBD in Johannesburg on Thursday afternoon.

“At about 13:00 in Hillbrow‚ Gauteng‚ a number of unknown suspects attacked and fired shots at a parked CIT vehicle and fled the scene in vehicles with an undisclosed amount of money‚” said Colonel Brenda Muridili.

“As a result of the attack and the shooting‚ two security guards and two bystanders were wounded‚” she said in a statement.

Police and traffic officials had rushed to the scene and pursued the suspects’ vehicle.