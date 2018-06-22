Race to save child trapped in overturned school bus

One child died and another was trapped in a school bus that overturned in a small town about 140km north of Cape Town on Friday.

Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa told TimesLIVE that emergency personnel were concentrating their efforts on saving the trapped child.

"The accident occurred on a gravel road in the Porterville area‚” he said.

“The driver of the school bus lost control. At the time of the accident the school children had already been dropped off. We suspect that the children in the bus at the time were the driver's own children.”

He added that the trapped child‚ once freed from the wreckage‚ would be airlifted to the nearest hospital.