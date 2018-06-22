South Africa

Solidarity accuses Hlaudi of 'playing cat and mouse' with the courts

22 June 2018 - 16:33 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Hlaudi Motsoeneng
Hlaudi Motsoeneng
Image: Sunday Times

Trade union Solidarity has claimed that former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng is “playing cat and mouse” with the courts.

This comes after Solidarity’s legal team received Motsoeneng’s application to the Constitutional Court for leave to appeal a recent court ruling against him.

The Labour Court has ordered him to personally pay for the legal costs associated with a ban on the SABC covering protest action. It was dismissed with costs. This ban resulted in eight journalists - the so-called SABC 8 - being unlawfully fired at the time.

Motsoeneng appealed against the Labour Court ruling earlier this year.

'Matric does not define me' - Hlaudi Motsoeneng

Former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng has defended his lack of a matriculation qualification‚ questioning why an SABC board member ...
News
7 days ago

According to Anton van der Bijl‚ head of Solidarity’s Labour Law division‚ Motsoeneng is simply postponing the inevitable.

He is playing a cat and mouse game with the courts‚ but he will back himself into a corner yet again‚” Van der Bijl said.

According to Van der Bijl‚ Motsoeneng has been resorting to one court after the other to oppose the ruling of September 8‚ in terms of which Motsoeneng and Simon Tebele were ruled to be personally liable for the legal costs the SABC 8 had incurred.

Van der Bijl added that the trade union had already given instruction to oppose Motsoeneng’s latest application.

'I am unique‚' Hlaudi Motsoeneng tells CCMA hearing

Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng on Thursday said he stood by a statement he made at a media briefing in April 2017 which ultimately led to his ...
News
8 days ago

“Solidarity has repeatedly indicated that it will not rest until Motsoeneng has paid the costs in his personal capacity as the court had ordered. We are looking forward to oppose him in the highest court in the country‚” Van der Bijl said.

Before the Supreme Court of Appeal‚ Motsoeneng wanted to appeal against the decision by the Labour Court‚ which ordered him and Tebele to pay the legal costs incurred during the dismissal of seven SABC journalists last year. Now he is taking the matter to the highest court in the land.

READ MORE:

Motsoeneng claims his dismissal was part of a 'political agenda' against him

Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng on Thursday maintained that the ad hoc committee set up to investigate the SABC board’s fitness to hold office was ...
News
7 days ago

Former SABC boss Hlaudi Motsoeneng accuses former colleague of 'backstabbing'

Former SABC boss Hlaudi Motsoeneng has complained about backstabbing by a board member of the national broadcaster.
News
8 days ago

Motsoeneng told to pay up‚ but he’ll go to the ConCourt first

Former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s application for leave to appeal against a decision that he must personally pay for the legal ...
News
14 days ago

Most read

  1. Solidarity accuses Hlaudi of 'playing cat and mouse' with the courts South Africa
  2. Bulgaria to propose immediate closure of EU borders to migrants World
  3. Gauteng’s top cop is out: Was she pushed or did she jump? South Africa
  4. I don't know why I'm leaving‚ says Gauteng top cop South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

Rain, rain (never) go away: See how Cape Town’s dam levels are rising
6 drastic changes to medical aid rules that may affect you
X