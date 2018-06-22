No tax on tampons and other feminine hygiene products.

That is what the Stellenbosch University (SU) Law Clinic has asked for as part of their submissions to the National Treasury on which products that should be VAT free.

National Treasury recently announced they are reviewing the current list of VAT free items and called on public submissions.

Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene last month amended the terms of reference for the independent inquiry these items.

There are currently 19 basic food items that are VAT free‚ but there have been calls for non-food items‚ such as paraffin and sanitary products for women‚ to be included.