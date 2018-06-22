Attacks on social media and in person have generated “great anxiety and anger” in the South African Jewish community.

This is according to the SA Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD)‚ which highlighted how a man started hurling insults at passengers at O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Thursday morning as they were waiting for their luggage after disembarking from a flight from Tel Aviv‚ Israel.

“You people are wicked. Jews are wicked people‚ very wicked people‚” the man said in a video posted on Facebook by passenger Dylan Rendel.