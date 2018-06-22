The boss of Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa in Cape Town has failed in a court bid to escape disciplinary action.

Museum trustees say they will now go ahead with an investigation into allegations of serious misconduct against executive director and chief curator Mark Coetzee.

The trustees wrote to Coetzee on May 15 setting out allegations against him — reported to involve his frequent use of racial slurs and sexual innuendo — and asking him to make written representations.

In court papers‚ Coetzee said he responded by resigning verbally at a meeting with the trustees the following day and told them: “I don’t want to hurt anyone.”

He asked the labour court in Cape Town to halt the disciplinary process against him‚ since he had resigned‚ and complained that some trustees were “hell-bent” on investigating him.

But the trustees told Judge Hilary Rabkin-Naicker that at no stage had Coetzee indicated his resignation would take immediate effect‚ and they intended holding him to the statutory minimum of four weeks’ notice.

They also pointed out that Coetzee’s attorney wrote to them on May 21 “seeking clarification from the trust as to whether it regarded Coetzee as having resigned.

Notably‚ the letter fails to allege that Coetzee had in fact already resigned‚ much less that he had already done so with immediate effect". Rabkin-Naicker said Coetzee and the trustees had agreed that if his court application failed — as it must — his notice period would end on June 22.

Trustees’ spokeswoman Tamra Capstick-Dale said confirmed that‚ following the ruling‚ an inquiry into the Coetzee's conduct “will go ahead”.