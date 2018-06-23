A 32-year-old man was seriously wounded in an alleged attempted hijacking in Centurion‚ south of Pretoria‚ on Friday night‚ paramedics said.

The incident occurred in Mimosa Street close to the R55 in the suburb of Monavoni.

“When ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at approximately 10.30pm‚ they found the man about 400m from where his vehicle was.

Upon further assessment‚ they found that he sustained two gunshot wounds to his chest.

“ER24 treated the man and immediately initiated advanced life support interventions before transporting him to hospital for further medical care‚” said ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known to our paramedics‚ but the police were on the scene for further investigations‚” she added.