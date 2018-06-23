Limpopo police believe they have made a major breakthrough in their investigation into the murder of a man whose burnt body was discovered dumped inside a pit toilet in Matlala Lehwelere village earlier this week.

“This follows an incident that occurred on Tuesday after police received a tip-off from relatives of the deceased that they had allegedly discovered a burnt body dumped inside a pit toilet.

“When the police arrived at the scene‚ they found a badly burnt body buried in an old pit toilet stashed in a wheelbarrow‚” police said.

They said that during preliminary police investigations‚ pieces of vehicle tyres that were believed to be some of the objects used to burn the victim had been recovered.

“The deceased was positively identified by his family as Kaizer Makola‚ aged 42 years‚ from this village.

“Following this gruesome discovery‚ a manhunt for the suspect was launched and subsequently‚ a 29-year-old nephew of the deceased was arrested last night at the same village and he has been positively linked to this incident.

“The motive behind this murder is still unknown at this stage but domestic violence may not be ruled out‚” police added.

The suspect would appear before the Moutse Magistrate’s Court on Monday to face a charge of murder‚ they said‚ adding that police investigations were still continuing.