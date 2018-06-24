Limpopo police have arrested another suspect in connection with the death of a security officer on a farm at Bandelierskop outside Makhado last Monday night.

This brings to five the number of suspects arrested so far.

The victim was one of four security officers who were on duty on the farm when they were attacked by four suspects‚ one of whom was armed with a firearm.

“The gunman allegedly shot randomly at the security officers who then took cover from different directions.

“One of the officers was shot and ultimately caught by the suspects who assaulted him. The intruders fled the scene before the arrival of the police.

“The injured security officer was immediately taken to hospital but later succumbed to his injuries‚” police said.

They said an intensified Intelligence-led joint operation involving the Crime Intelligence Unit and detectives had ensued and that subsequently‚ four suspects aged between 24 and 36 had been arrested at Magangeni village outside Makhado on Tuesday.

“The fifth suspect aged 21 was later arrested at Mangageni village and he will appear before the Louise Trichard Magistrate’s Court on Monday‚” police said‚ adding that a 9mm firearm had been recovered during the arrest.

“Meanwhile‚ the four suspects who were arrested earlier have already appeared before the Louis Trichard Magistrate’s Court on Friday on charges of murder and attempted murder and they were all denied bail and remanded in custody.

“They will appear again before the same magistrate’s court on July 2 for a formal bail application and pending further police investigations‚” police said.