South Africa

Man wounded in shooting incident at informal settlement

24 June 2018 - 11:17 By Timeslive
Image: Gallo Images/iStockphoto

A 35-year-old man was seriously wounded in a shooting incident at the Mooiplaas Informal Settlement in Centurion‚ south of Pretoria‚ in the early hours of Sunday‚ paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said that paramedics had found the victim lying in the road next to a house when they had arrived at the scene shortly before 2am.

“Upon further assessment‚ they found that the patient sustained a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Paramedics treated and stabilised him on the scene before transporting him to hospital for further medical care.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known to our paramedics‚ but police were on the scene for further investigations‚” Van Huyssteen said.

Most read

  1. No arrests yet in connection with murder of Stellenbosch farmer South Africa
  2. Man wounded in shooting incident at informal settlement South Africa
  3. Five killed‚ 6 injured in two accidents in Carletonville South Africa
  4. Man wounded in shooting incident in Midrand South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

Rain, rain (never) go away: See how Cape Town’s dam levels are rising
6 drastic changes to medical aid rules that may affect you
X