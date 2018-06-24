South Africa

Man wounded in shooting incident in Midrand

24 June 2018 - 10:32 By Timeslive
Image: iStock

A man is in a critical condition after being wounded in a shooting incident in Midridge Park in Midrand on Saturday evening‚ paramedics said.

“When ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene shortly after 7pm‚ they were led to a veld behind a complex. Upon further assessment‚ paramedics found a man lying in the veld. The man had sustained a gunshot wound to his chest and was in a critical condition‚” said ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen.

The man was transported by the provincial EMS‚ together with ER24‚ to hospital for further medical care‚ she said.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known to our paramedics‚ but the police were on the scene for further investigations.”

Most read

  1. No arrests yet in connection with murder of Stellenbosch farmer South Africa
  2. Man wounded in shooting incident at informal settlement South Africa
  3. Five killed‚ 6 injured in two accidents in Carletonville South Africa
  4. Man wounded in shooting incident in Midrand South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

Rain, rain (never) go away: See how Cape Town’s dam levels are rising
6 drastic changes to medical aid rules that may affect you
X