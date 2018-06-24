A man is in a critical condition after being wounded in a shooting incident in Midridge Park in Midrand on Saturday evening‚ paramedics said.

“When ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene shortly after 7pm‚ they were led to a veld behind a complex. Upon further assessment‚ paramedics found a man lying in the veld. The man had sustained a gunshot wound to his chest and was in a critical condition‚” said ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen.

The man was transported by the provincial EMS‚ together with ER24‚ to hospital for further medical care‚ she said.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known to our paramedics‚ but the police were on the scene for further investigations.”