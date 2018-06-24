South Africa

Motorbike rider killed on N3 South

24 June 2018 - 14:33 By Timeslive
Ambulance emergency accident file photo
Ambulance emergency accident file photo
Image: iStock

A 58-year-old motorbike rider was killed when he apparently lost control of his motorbike on the N3 South near the Modderfontein offramp in Gauteng on Sunday morning.

When ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at about 9am‚ they found the motorbike rider lying on his side on the ground.

“Upon further assessment‚ they found that the patient was in a critical condition. Treatment and advanced life support interventions were immediately initiated to stabilise the patient’s vital signs. Once treated‚ the man was transported in a critical condition to hospital for further medical care.

“Unfortunately‚ shortly after stopping at the hospital the man succumbed to his injuries. He was declared dead in the hospital‚” said ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen.

READ MORE

Two dead‚ 15 injured in collision between taxi and car

Two people were killed and 15 others injured in a head-on collision between a mini-bus taxi and a car on the M39 in Soshanguve outside Pretoria on ...
News
1 day ago

14 left injured after taxi and car collide

Fourteen people sustained injuries ranging from moderate to serious when a taxi and another vehicle collided in Kempton Park on the East Rand on ...
News
1 day ago

Five killed‚ 6 injured in two accidents in Carletonville

Five people have been killed and six others injured in two separate collisions in the Carletonville area‚ west of Johannesburg.
News
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Over 700‚000 submissions on land expropriation received South Africa
  2. Water infrastructure project in Eersterust halted due to unrest South Africa
  3. Two killed in two separate farm attacks in North West South Africa
  4. Stellenbosch farmer Jeffrey Zetler was killed in robbery: Police South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

Rain, rain (never) go away: See how Cape Town’s dam levels are rising
6 drastic changes to medical aid rules that may affect you
X