No arrests have been made yet in connection with the murder of renowned Stellenbosch strawberry farmer Jeffrey Zetler‚ who was found stabbed to death in his office on Saturday.

Western Cape police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk said police were still busy with investigations.

“No arrests have been made yet‚” he told TimesLIVE on Sunday.

No further information was immediately available.

Zetler‚ 62‚ was the owner of Mooiberge strawberry farm. According to reports‚ he had survived four previous robberies.

According to Ian Cameron‚ head of community safety at AfriForum‚ it was one of three farm murders in South Africa within a 24-hour period.

He tweeted on Sunday: “FARM MURDER: NOTE- 3rd farm murder in 24hrs in #SouthAfrica) Hartbeespoort‚ North West Province. Male victim shot dead (head wound). 3 attackers stole tv‚ dvd player etc. Daughter fled to road through bush to find help.”