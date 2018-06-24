Power to the Johannesburg CBD and surrounding areas which have been without electricity for the past three days has been restored.

City Power spokesman Sol Masolo‚ said the power had been fully restored by 1.30am on Sunday.

The cause of the outage was a fire that started in the underground cable tunnels.

The areas that were restored in the early hours of Sunday included Selby‚ Marshalltown‚ parts of the city centre and Salisbury.

“City Power technicians entered the tunnels on Friday after Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) declared them safe‚ worked feverishly throughout the night and the whole of Saturday to complete testing burnt and damaged cables‚ repairing cables that could be repaired. The ones that could not be repaired were replaced.

“Repair and replacement work was completed this morning at 1.30am by which time power was restored to all the aforesaid areas‚” Masolo said.

On Thursday night City Power restored electricity to Newtown‚ Village Main‚ Jeppe and parts of the city centre.

Masolo said the cause of the tunnel fire was currently being investigated.

“City Power would like to thank all the customers for showing patience and apologises for inconvenience caused.

“As it is the winter season‚ the power network is constrained as a result City Power appeals to all its customers to use electricity sparingly‚” he added.