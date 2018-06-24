South Africa

Stellenbosch farmer Jeffrey Zetler was killed in robbery: Police

24 June 2018 - 15:19 By Timeslive
Image: bwylezich / 123RF Stock Photo

Western Cape police are investigating a case of murder and business robbery in connection with the death of well-known Stellenbosch strawberry farmer Jeffrey Zetler.

Zetler‚ 62‚ the owner of the Mooiberge strawberry farm‚ was stabbed to death by robbers in his office on Saturday afternoon.

According to reports‚ he had survived four previous robberies.

Police said on Sunday that no arrests had been made yet.

“According to reports‚ the 62-year-old deceased paid out wages to the staff and provided the workers with transport. He was driving the vehicle with employees at the back when they reached the farm gate. The victim exited the vehicle in order to open the gate.

“The witness noticed a white in colour Toyota Quantum that followed them. Two unidentified males approached the victim whereby one of them brandished a firearm and the other suspect wielded a knife. The suspects threatened the victims and instructed them to get off the vehicle.

“The suspects instructed the deceased to go to the office whereby they demanded the keys to the safe and that he must unlock the door. The suspects robbed the victim of his property and stabbed the victim with a knife. They then fled the scene with their vehicle.

“The victim passed away on the scene minutes later. A business robbery and murder case was registered for investigation‚” police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk said.

According to Ian Cameron‚ head of community safety at AfriForum‚ it was one of three farm murders in South Africa within a 24-hour period.

He tweeted on Sunday: “FARM MURDER: NOTE- 3rd farm murder in 24hrs in #SouthAfrica) Hartbeespoort‚ North West Province. Male victim shot dead (head wound). 3 attackers stole tv‚ dvd player etc. Daughter fled to road through bush to find help.”

