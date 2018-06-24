Two men and a woman have been arrested in Soweto‚ Johannesburg‚ for possession of an AK47 rifle and several police items.

The suspects‚ aged between 23 and 42 years of age‚ were apprehended by members of the Limpopo and Mpumalanga Tracking teams.

“The team acted on intelligence that led them to a house near the Nancefield Hostel in Soweto where they found three people‚ a woman and two men. The house was searched and the police seized an AK47 rifle with serial number filed off‚ 57 rounds of ammunition‚ SAPS docket covers‚ handcuffs‚ a fake police appointment certificate and a fake identity document‚” police said.

They said the suspects would appear in court soon.