The City of Tshwane has suspended a water pipe network replacement project under way in Eersterus due to prolonged unrest sparked by the “deliberate destruction” of new water infrastructure.

The city said the project was handed over to a contractor in December but had to be halted in February due to constant interference by some community members.

After a lengthy and heated meeting‚ it was agreed that the community would form five consortiums which would each be responsible for a portion of the work.

“The first consortium Ubuntu Holdings Group started its portion of the work as agreed. On April 23 2018‚ the project was stopped again due to grievances expressed by Ubuntu Holdings Group.”

Another intervention meeting was called on June 5. This intervention meeting‚ led by the Office of the Member for the Mayoral Committee: Utility Services‚ held on-site with all the relevant role-players‚ had resolved the following: - The blocks where work had started‚ would be completed.