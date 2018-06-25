Angry shack dwellers allegedly set a municipal bus alight and threw debris onto a busy Durban freeway on Monday.

Metro police spokesman Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said the protest was in response to shacks being demolished in the Cato Manor area‚ outside Durban‚ on Friday.

Traffic was backed up after the N2 northbound had to be temporarily closed‚ while debris that was strewn across the freeway was removed.

The bus was torched in the Cato Manor area‚ close to where the informal homes were taken down.

Sewpersad said traffic was flowing freely and the freeway had been reopened.

Metro police had been deployed to the area to monitor the situation‚ he added.