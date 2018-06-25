The City of Tshwane has resolved to completely relax its water restrictions.

It said on Monday that this followed the recent above-average rainfall in the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS) catchment area‚ which had brought relief for the city‚ as well as other municipalities and customers who relied on water utility Rand Water.

Last year‚ the City of Tshwane announced that it would partially lift its own water restrictions with effect from May 8 2017.

“To this day‚ our metropolitan municipality‚ through its residents‚ has been complying with that decision. Tshwane’s decision of partially lifting water restrictions followed the proclamation by the Department of Water and Sanitation about the complete lifting of water restrictions on March 13 2017.

“In part‚ the lifting of water restrictions means the watering of gardens before 10:00 and after 14:00 as well as the filling of swimming pools is now allowed‚” the city said in a statement.

However‚ it added: “The City’s residents are encouraged to continue to utilise water in a far more effective and efficient way. The water conservation measures that were implemented during the initial restrictions should remain a norm.”