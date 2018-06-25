South Africa

City of Tshwane relaxes water restrictions

25 June 2018 - 16:08 By Timeslive
Image: 123RF/siraphol

The City of Tshwane has resolved to completely relax its water restrictions.

It said on Monday that this followed the recent above-average rainfall in the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS) catchment area‚ which had brought relief for the city‚ as well as other municipalities and customers who relied on water utility Rand Water.

Last year‚ the City of Tshwane announced that it would partially lift its own water restrictions with effect from May 8 2017.

“To this day‚ our metropolitan municipality‚ through its residents‚ has been complying with that decision. Tshwane’s decision of partially lifting water restrictions followed the proclamation by the Department of Water and Sanitation about the complete lifting of water restrictions on March 13 2017.

“In part‚ the lifting of water restrictions means the watering of gardens before 10:00 and after 14:00 as well as the filling of swimming pools is now allowed‚” the city said in a statement.

However‚ it added: “The City’s residents are encouraged to continue to utilise water in a far more effective and efficient way. The water conservation measures that were implemented during the initial restrictions should remain a norm.”

READ MORE

Water minister cracks whip on sinking department

The new water and sanitation minister plans to streamline the 428 entities that report to his department.
Politics
42 minutes ago

End near for 50 litre daily limit as Cape Town dams reach 42.7%

Cape Town’s dams are on their way back to their level of three years ago.
News
1 hour ago

Water infrastructure project in Eersterust halted due to unrest

The City of Tshwane has suspended a water pipe network replacement project under way in Eersterus due to prolonged unrest sparked by the “deliberate ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. City of Tshwane relaxes water restrictions South Africa
  2. End near for 50 litre daily limit as Cape Town dams reach 42.7% South Africa
  3. No slacking‚ Sunter warns water-saving Capetonians South Africa
  4. Heads we lose: Four million-year-old skull is similar to ours Sci-Tech
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

‘It is not me, it is Mandela’s generation’ - Malema on land grab statements
South Africans take to twitter to celebrate Sjava’s BET award
X