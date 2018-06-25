South Africa

De Lange and the short of top cop's removal

25 June 2018 - 06:21 By Graeme Hosken
Lieutenant-General Deliwe de Lange claims she was asked to leave her post without explanation.
The SA Police Union will legally challenge the removal of Gauteng provincial police commissioner‚ Lieutenant-General Deliwe de Lange‚ which they claim violates the constitution and was done through the abuse of the Police Act.

De Lange told Times Select last week that she had been asked to leave her post‚ without explanation‚ and had been given a golden handshake.

On Friday‚ police management said De Lange had been offered three redeployment options‚ but had chosen early retirement under Section 35 of the Police Act.

But union president Mpho Kwinika said police management needed to read and educate themselves as to what was contained in the act.

Gauteng provincial government spokesperson Thabo Masebe referred questions about whether the police followed the correct processes to remove De Lange‚ back to the SAPS.

