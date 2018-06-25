The provisional findings and recommendations of the health market inquiry will be released very soon‚ the director of the inquiry said on Monday.

A notice advising stakeholders of the publication date is likely to be issued on Tuesday‚ Clint Oellermann said. The inquiry started its work examining the cost drivers in private healthcare four and a half years ago and was originally due to conclude it in December 2015.

The inquiry panel on Friday announced a further delay after objections by Life Healthcare. However‚ the healthcare provider wrote a letter to the inquiry on Friday‚ indicating that it did not want its concerns about confidentiality to delay publication of the provisional report.

Life Healthcare head of investor relations Adam Pyle said there was an expectation that the report would be published this week.