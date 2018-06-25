Service delivery protests turn violent at embattled Eastern Cape municipality

The streets of Ezibeleni and Mlungisi in Komani were on fire from early this morning as unrest over a lack of service delivery by an embattled Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality (EMLM) in the Eastern Cape reached boiling point.

The municipality oversees the towns of Komani‚ Tarkastad‚ Sterkstroom‚ Molteno‚ Hofmeyr and Whittlesea and is the product of an amalgamation of the former municipalities of Lukhanji‚ Nkwanca and Tsolwana after the local government elections in 2016.

Police used rubber bullets to disperse a crowd of protesters at the access road to Ezibeleni shortly after 11am after protesters allegedly threatened to burn the vehicles of people trying to access or exit the area. A taxi driver pulled out a firearm after he was confronted by protesters.