The home of a 25-year-old man was petrol-bombed on Sunday after a missing girl’s body was found buried in the garden.

Six-year-old Stacey Adams vanished on Saturday while walking to her mother’s home in Mitchells Plain‚ Cape Town.

Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Andrè Traut said Stacey’s grandmother reported her missing at Mitchells Plain police station on Sunday.

“An immediate search was launched by SAPS members‚ assisted by neighbourhood watches‚ street committees‚ sector crime forum members and the community policing forum‚” he said.

While searching in De La Rey Street‚ Eastridge‚ where Stacey’s mother lived‚ community members noticed soft soil at a house.