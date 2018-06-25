Taxi strike hits Joburg
25 June 2018 - 06:52
Taxi drivers in Johannesburg's Alexandra township embarked on a strike on Monday after hundreds of vehicles were impounded.
Reports said that violence had broken out at a taxi rank in Alexandra. Routes had been affected in Sandton‚ Midrand‚ Woodmead‚ Modderfontein and Alexandra.
Gauteng - #TaxiStrike Affected Routes: Sandton, Midrand, Woodmead, Modderfontein and Alexandra pic.twitter.com/txTkyZIWiA— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) June 25, 2018
They are fighting at Pan Africa Taxi rank... It's really bad..— Mphoentle Kekana (@EntleMpho_) June 25, 2018
The SA National Taxi Council announced the strike on Sunday. Joburg metro police said more than 500 vehicles had been impounded in an operation that had been launched in February.