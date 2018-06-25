A prosecutor expressed “incredible frustration” on Monday when a war criminal’s extradition hearing was postponed again.

“We are becoming incredibly frustrated‚ but not surprised‚” said Christopher Burke after the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court postponed the case involving the Dutch arms dealer.

Kouwenhoven‚ a Dutch national‚ was arrested in December 2017 after fleeing the Netherlands following his conviction at the International Criminal Court of war crimes during the Liberian civil war.

In a separate high court case‚ he has questioned the legitimacy of his arrest and the handling of his case‚ a matter that his defence argues should be resolved before extradition proceedings can go ahead.

Police Minister Bheki Cele and Justice Minister Michael Masutha are respondents in the high court matter.