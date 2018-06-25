South Africa

Western Cape dam levels continue to rise

25 June 2018 - 16:24 By Timeslive
The dams feeding the City of Cape Town are now at 42.3%‚ compared to 24.2% in 2017.
The dams feeding the City of Cape Town are now at 42.3%‚ compared to 24.2% in 2017.
Image: Johnny Miller

The sustained winter rainfall has seen dam levels in the Western Cape continue to rise.

The average level for dams across the Western Cape for the week starting on Monday was 36.3%‚ compared to 22.8% for the same period last year.

Last week at this time the level was 31.5%. The dams feeding the City of Cape Town are now at 42.3%‚ compared to 24.2% in 2017.

Over the past week these dam levels increased by 4.5%.

However‚ Western Cape minister of Local Government‚ Environmental Affairs and Development Planning Anton Bredell urged the public to continue to avoid becoming complacent when it comes to water usage.

“The drought is not over and the dams are still quite low‚ despite the very welcome relief and continued increases. We must continue to adhere to water restrictions and reduce water demand.

“The lower water usage patterns we’ve been seeing over the past year must be the new normal. Permanent behaviour change that is geared towards sustainable use of our limited resources must become the new norm‚” he said.

READ MORE: 

No slacking‚ Sunter warns water-saving Capetonians

Leading futurologist Clem Sunter praised Capetonians on Monday for halving their water consumption but warned them that the realities of climate ...
News
4 hours ago

City of Tshwane relaxes water restrictions

The City of Tshwane has resolved to completely relax its water restrictions.
News
2 hours ago

End near for 50 litre daily limit as Cape Town dams reach 42.7%

Cape Town’s dams are on their way back to their level of three years ago.
News
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Arrests in Mozambique after jihadist attacks: president Africa
  2. Trump urges turning away immigrants, Congress struggles World
  3. Syrian military extends southwest assault, thousands displaced World
  4. Where there's human muck there's brass‚ says waste expert South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

‘It is not me, it is Mandela’s generation’ - Malema on land grab statements
South Africans take to twitter to celebrate Sjava’s BET award
X