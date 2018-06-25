Where there's human muck there's brass‚ says waste expert
Human faeces and urine are “brown gold”‚ says the man in charge of waste management at the Water Research Council.
With up to a third of domestic water used to flush toilets‚ it is time for cities to move on to non-water toilet systems‚ according to Jayant Bhagwan.
Turning human waste into products could create thousands of new jobs‚ he told the Water Institute of Southern Africa conference in Cape Town on Monday.
Bhagwan’s message is simple: human waste is a valuable commodity that can be monetised for profit‚ rather than soaking up valuable water resources.
Many of the sewers in use in cities around the word pre-dated “bathrooms as we know them” and water sanitation accounted for 60% of the cost of disposing of human waste.
“Yet people are conditioned into viewing flush toilets and centralised sewage treatment works as the preferred options … the gold standard … while the poor are excluded‚” said Bhagwan.
An example of an innovative alternative Arumloo‚ he said‚ which had the same lines as Cape Town’s ubiquitous winter-season arum lily. It used just two litres of water for a full flush and the designer was trying to reduce this to half a litre.
Other innovative systems that were showing promise included dehydration‚ biological‚ carbonisation‚ combustion‚ solar and thermal treatment for the disposal and repurposing of human waste‚ and prototypes of new-age toilets were already being tested in South Africa.
A South Africa-designed system that transforms faeces into carbon was being used in Uganda to help create “entre-poo-nership”‚ said Bhagwan. In Isipingo near Durban‚ larvae of black soldier flies were being used to process faeces into commercial products similar to palm oil‚ while a fragrance company was considering using a charcoal byproduct of the larvae in its products.
Ross Roberts‚ of Cape Town engineering consultancy Insidima Design and Development‚ exhibited two grey-water products. One‚ an automated toilet-flushing system‚ is being piloted in Johannesburg and Cape Town. It has helped make an average saving of 2‚200 litres a month in the 20 homes using it.
The second is a communal grey water disposal system in an informal settlement in Franschhoek‚ where stagnant waste water was causing illness‚ bad smells and unpleasant living conditions.
The diverted grey water is now poured down drains dotted around the settlement‚ and is used to water trees and plants. This has led to a greening of the area‚ less illness and better living conditions for residents.
“The best thing is that the residents have taken ownership of the system and they are also generating an income to help maintain it from the tourists who visit the area to see the project and its results‚” said Roberts.
- Supplied by the Water Institute of Southern Africa