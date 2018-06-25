Human faeces and urine are “brown gold”‚ says the man in charge of waste management at the Water Research Council.

With up to a third of domestic water used to flush toilets‚ it is time for cities to move on to non-water toilet systems‚ according to Jayant Bhagwan.

Turning human waste into products could create thousands of new jobs‚ he told the Water Institute of Southern Africa conference in Cape Town on Monday.

Bhagwan’s message is simple: human waste is a valuable commodity that can be monetised for profit‚ rather than soaking up valuable water resources.