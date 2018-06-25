South Africa

Wits to have its first black female chancellor

25 June 2018 - 14:03 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Judy Dlamini is one of two candidates to be the next chancellor at Wits.
Judy Dlamini is one of two candidates to be the next chancellor at Wits.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

Wits University has confirmed that its next chancellor will be a black female for the first time in its history.

The announcement was made on Monday morning after the university made a call for nominations to fill the chancellor vacancy in April 2018.

Following the call‚ Dr Judy Dlamini and Dr Anele Mngadi emerged as the chancellor hopefuls to replace former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke‚ whose term ends in November 2018.

“Of the two candidates‚ it is guaranteed that one will be the next chancellor,” said Peter Maher who is the Director of Alumni Relations at the university.

Around 160‚000 graduates‚ full-time academic stuff‚ and retired academics with 10 consecutive years of service with the university‚ make up the university’s largest statutory body of persons eligible to participate in the election process.

This is according to Maher and Shirona Patel‚ a senior communications officer at the university.

Maher could not give a specific date as to when the new chancellor would be named‚ but revealed that she would assume duties in November 2018.

Dr Judy Dlamini is a businesswoman‚ entrepreneur‚ author and philanthropist. Her long list of accolades include: MBChB (Natal)‚ DOH (UFS)‚ MBA (Wits)‚ DBL (UNISA)‚ Stanford Innovation & Entrepreneurship Certificate (Stanford University)

Dr Anele Mngadi is an academic and renowned turn-around strategist. Her long list of qualifications include: BCom (Hons); Baccalaureus Legum; MCom‚ MBA‚ PhD.

READ MORE: 

Top university calls for the removal of tampon tax

No tax on tampons and other feminine hygiene products. That is what the Stellenbosch University (SU) Law Clinic has asked for as part of their ...
News
3 days ago

Wits digital startup CEO chosen for Obama's team

Lesley Williams‚ CEO of Wits University’s Tshimologong Digital Innovation Precinct‚ has been selected as a member of the inaugural class of the Obama ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. City of Tshwane relaxes water restrictions South Africa
  2. End near for 50 litre daily limit as Cape Town dams reach 42.7% South Africa
  3. No slacking‚ Sunter warns water-saving Capetonians South Africa
  4. Heads we lose: Four million-year-old skull is similar to ours Sci-Tech
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

‘It is not me, it is Mandela’s generation’ - Malema on land grab statements
South Africans take to twitter to celebrate Sjava’s BET award
X