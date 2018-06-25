Wits University has confirmed that its next chancellor will be a black female for the first time in its history.

The announcement was made on Monday morning after the university made a call for nominations to fill the chancellor vacancy in April 2018.

Following the call‚ Dr Judy Dlamini and Dr Anele Mngadi emerged as the chancellor hopefuls to replace former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke‚ whose term ends in November 2018.

“Of the two candidates‚ it is guaranteed that one will be the next chancellor,” said Peter Maher who is the Director of Alumni Relations at the university.

Around 160‚000 graduates‚ full-time academic stuff‚ and retired academics with 10 consecutive years of service with the university‚ make up the university’s largest statutory body of persons eligible to participate in the election process.

This is according to Maher and Shirona Patel‚ a senior communications officer at the university.

Maher could not give a specific date as to when the new chancellor would be named‚ but revealed that she would assume duties in November 2018.

Dr Judy Dlamini is a businesswoman‚ entrepreneur‚ author and philanthropist. Her long list of accolades include: MBChB (Natal)‚ DOH (UFS)‚ MBA (Wits)‚ DBL (UNISA)‚ Stanford Innovation & Entrepreneurship Certificate (Stanford University)

Dr Anele Mngadi is an academic and renowned turn-around strategist. Her long list of qualifications include: BCom (Hons); Baccalaureus Legum; MCom‚ MBA‚ PhD.