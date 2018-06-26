The new Silo District at Cape Town’s V&A Waterfront contains six of the best new property developments.

The 80‚000m² development scooped half a dozen awards — including the overall top prize for the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa — at the South African Property Association awards ceremony.

The other awards were for refurbishment projects and heritage projects (both for the grain silo that was transformed into the Zeitz Mocaa)‚ mixed use projects and green projects (both for the entire district) and an award for the Radisson Red hotel.

V&A CEO David Green said the awards were an affirmation of the Waterfront’s commitment to the highest possible development standards in design‚ innovation and sustainability.

“Our aim is always to deliver to global best practice in all that we do. Our vision for the Waterfront is to create efficient and sustainable spaces that are also vibrant‚ inspiring and authentic.” he said.

The awards acknowledged developments completed by last December‚ and judges awarded marks for commercial viability‚ aesthetic appeal‚ innovative design‚ efficient functionality and environmental sustainability.

In addition to Zeitz Mocaa‚ the Silo District includes No 1 Silo‚ a commercial building and corporate head office for Allan Gray; No 2 and No 3 Silos‚ with 31 and 79 residential units respectively; No 4 Silo‚ home of Virgin Classic Health Club; and the Radisson Red’s No 6 Silo

No 1 Silo won the green and corporate Sapoa awards in 2014.

All the award winners