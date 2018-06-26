Almost 100 million litres of water have been saved in the last year after remarkable results in a four-school pilot project prompted a rollout to another 100.

Schools were highlighted during Cape Town’s drought as significant water consumers‚ the Water Institute of Southern Africa conference was told on Monday.

Cheroline Ripunda‚ a mechanical engineering student at Stellenbosch University‚ said this prompted her department to investigate potential savings and behaviour change with the installation of smart water meters.