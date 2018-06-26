It took the Mitchells Plain Community Policing Forum less than 10 minutes to find the body of a missing six-year-old in a shallow grave a few metres away from her family home.

Stacey Adams‚ described as a bubbly child who liked jokes and dancing‚ went missing on Saturday from her home in the Eastridge area of Mitchells Plain in Cape Town. A neighbour is a suspect in her murder.

Forum chairperson Lucinda Evans said when the call came through on Sunday to search for the missing girl‚ "I met the rest of the CPF‚ together with the blockwatches and neighbourhood watches we started with the search."

Evans said the protocol was to start the search from the house. The group of 50 volunteers started searching from the enclosed circle in which the family's home is situated.