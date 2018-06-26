South Africa

New appointments at SABC an encouraging sign: Outa

26 June 2018 - 07:21 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
The SABC headquarters in Auckland Park. File photo.
The SABC headquarters in Auckland Park. File photo.
Image: Robbie Tshabalala

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse has welcomed the appointment of SABC’s new group chief executive Madoda Mxakwe and new chief financial officer Yolande van Biljon.

“It is encouraging to see the experience that the two executives bring to the table. These are appointments by the board‚ without the minister’s involvement‚ which is a welcome move towards increased independence in the state broadcaster from political influence. The appointment of well-qualified professionals with experience in large organisations is an encouraging sign for SABC’s future‚” said Dominique Msibi‚ portfolio manager for special projects for Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).

“We hope they will apply their leadership skills and business acumen to further uplift the public broadcaster from the financial‚ ethical‚ maladministration and corruption ills of the not too distant past.

“The SABC went through some challenging times during the tenure of the previous COO‚ Hlaudi Motsoeneng‚ and former CFO‚ James Aguma. Their combined lack of strong and ethical leadership saw the SABC lose not only its standing as a trusted public broadcaster‚ but also saw unprecedented financial losses as well as the loss of skilled staff.”

The organisation said it would continue supporting the SABC on its road to recovery and “as it establishes itself as a true broadcaster of the people of South Africa”.

READ MORE

SABC appoints new Group CEO and CFO

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Madoda Nxakwe as Group CEO and Yolande van ...
News
1 day ago

Motsoeneng told to pay up‚ but he’ll go to the ConCourt first

Former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s application for leave to appeal against a decision that he must personally pay for the legal ...
News
18 days ago

SABC nailed for showing innocent pub in drug raid story

The Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA) has ruled against the SABC after they showed the name of a pub in a news report in a ...
News
24 days ago

Most read

  1. Yoh‚ our students and grads only want government jobs South Africa
  2. Family of murdered six-year-old to identify her body South Africa
  3. Miner dies at Sibanye-Stillwater mine South Africa
  4. How communities brought filthy Cape Town rivers back to life South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

‘It is not me, it is Mandela’s generation’ - Malema on land grab statements
South Africans take to twitter to celebrate Sjava’s BET award
X