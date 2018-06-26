Officials don’t understand how much I struggle to survive‚ says land occupier

Law enforcement officials on Monday demolished shacks belonging to homeless residents who occupied a piece of unused City-owned land in Zwelitsha‚ Khayelitsha.

Community leader Lindeka Tshomela explained that most of the occupiers were backyarders who struggled to pay rent for their backyard dwellings before they began moving onto the land two weeks ago.

Nomapha Gwele said she was busy feeding her baby at her cousin’s place nearby when the officials destroyed her shack and confiscated her building materials.

“I feel like screaming aloud‚” said Gwele as she wiped tears from her eyes. “The officials don’t seem to understand how much I want a place to stay and how much I struggle to survive.” She works on a part-time basis as a domestic worker in Lansdowne.

Tshomela said the law enforcement officials were unnecessarily aggressive. “In one instance the officials shoved a mother of a little baby out of her shack while she cooked for her family‚” she said.