A group of alleged soccer hooligans who caused havoc at a soccer match between Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in April made an appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

The 11 men are facing charges of public violence and pitch invasion.

Dennis Nyembe‚ Phelelani Jojisa‚ Sihle Zungu‚ Zibongile Njova‚ Nolwethu Sokotha‚ Lungisani Jaca‚ Douglas Mkhize‚ Cebolendoda Hadebe‚ Khwezilomo Madiba‚ John Khumalo and Siphosenkosi Memela are all out on bail.

The matter was adjourned to August 2 for pre-trial.

Madiba is understood to have been caught on camera kicking a security guard in the face‚ while Memela and Khumalo are alleged to have been sighted tampering with camera equipment.

All have been barred from attending any sporting fixture or recreational gathering until the finalisation of the court case.

On April 21‚ police and stadium security were overrun as fans invaded the pitch at the end of the game‚ heading directly for embattled Chiefs coach Steve Komphela‚ who quit immediately after the game.

The pandemonium left many people injured and property damaged. The damage to the stadium and technical equipment belonging to broadcasters is said to have amounted to millions‚ with some equipment pilfered. Two vehicles parked at the back of the stadium were also damaged.

In the wake of the bedlam police released a gallery of mugshots of those they had identified as having contributed to the public violence.