Sardines a no-go for Durban

26 June 2018 - 16:47 By Suthentira Govender
People net sardines at Kelso Beach on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.
Image: Sewraj Gurdhurparsadh

It seems the sardines maybe giving Durban beaches a miss.

While silvery shoals have made an appearance on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast‚ the Sharks Board has predicted that they will “bypass this area for now”.

“Shark safety gear has been removed from all protected beaches from Anstey’s on the Bluff to Port Edward on the south coast.

“Some netting has been replaced along the Durban beachfront as the sardine movement seems to be bypassing this area for now and bathing has been reopened at the Bay of Plenty‚ North‚ South and New Beach‚” said the board’s Greg Thompson.

He said the action seemed “to be increasing at Pennington as there were five netting boats on the water scouting the area”‚ on Tuesday.

“Pockets were also seen on the surface from Scottburgh to Mtwalume. There have been numerous attempted nettings at Bazley and Mtwalume but it seems that only one netter managed to bag 10 crates so far‚” said Thompson.

