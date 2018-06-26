Sars inquiry already finds 'disconcerting things' about staff morale

The inquiry into governance at the SA Revenue Service is urgent‚ with the commission already identifying some "disconcerting things" about morale among employees at the tax agency.

This is according to retired supreme court Judge Robert Nugent tasked with chairing the inquiry appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Nugent addressed the media at the SARS headquarters ahead of the commencement of the inquiry on Tuesday. He confirmed that the bulk of the sessions this week would look into the exodus of senior or experienced staff at Sars in recent years.

He said he had already identified some disconcerting things about staff morale which needed addressing. Nugent said he regarded the inquiry as urgent‚ and that the president regarded it as such as well.