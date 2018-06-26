South Africa

Security guards shoot 'serial burglar' who targeted elderly in KwaZulu-Natal

26 June 2018 - 07:53 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
File photo.
File photo.
Image: iStock

An alleged house robber was shot dead during a shootout with security guards in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

The man is alleged to have entered a 73-year-old woman’s house while she was sleeping.

“She was allegedly threatened with a shotgun and robbed of her cellphone‚ cash as well as other items‚” the police said.

“The suspect was traced close to the scene and when security guards attempted to apprehend him‚ a shootout ensued which resulted in the death of the suspect.”

The police seized an unlicensed shotgun believed to have been used during the robbery.

“A case of armed robbery as well as an inquest docket was opened at Umhlali police station for further investigation.

“It is believed that the shotgun was taken from a house during an armed robbery in May this year. It is alleged that the suspect was targeting elderly people living in the area and could be linked to similar crimes.”

