South Africa

'Sperm donor' declared a real dad

26 June 2018 - 06:22 By Dave Chambers
A Durban judge has rejected a woman’s claims that she and her ex had a 'known sperm donor agreement' which made clear he would have no financial obligations or legal rights.
Image: 123RF/zimmytws

A woman who dreamed of being a single mom asked her ex-boyfriend to impregnate her – and got more than she bargained for.

As well as a three-year-old son‚ a judge has told her the boy’s father must have extensive co-parenting rights which include custody every alternate weekend and at least four hours of father-son time on birthdays.

The couple became romantically involved in January 2011 but broke up 18 months later. In 2014‚ the woman asked her ex to impregnate her. She told him she did not like the idea of using an unknown sperm donor and wanted her child to know the identity of the biological father.

There would be no obligations on the father and he could have a relationship with the child‚ she said.

