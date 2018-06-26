Two passengers died and nine others were injured after a taxi they were travelling in crashed through a palisade fence and overturned on a railway track in Durban on Tuesday.

Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said the taxi was travelling on Umgeni Road towards the city centre‚ near the Connaught Bridge interchange‚ when the driver apparently lost control.

He said 12 people‚ including the driver‚ suffered minor injuries.

"The accident scene is still active and motorists are advised to avoid the area."