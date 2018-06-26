South Africa

Two dead‚ nine injured in Durban taxi crash

26 June 2018 - 10:09 By Lwandile Bhengu
12 people including the driver suffered minor injuries.
12 people including the driver suffered minor injuries.
Image: Rescue Care

Two passengers died and nine others were injured after a taxi they were travelling in crashed through a palisade fence and overturned on a railway track in Durban on Tuesday.

Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said the taxi was travelling on Umgeni Road towards the city centre‚ near the Connaught Bridge interchange‚ when the driver apparently lost control.

He said 12 people‚ including the driver‚ suffered minor injuries.

"The accident scene is still active and motorists are advised to avoid the area."

Most read

  1. WATCH | Desperate search for 12 children trapped in Thailand cave World
  2. Uber protest gets Cape Town motorists hot under the collar South Africa
  3. Policeman shot during violent protest South Africa
  4. WATCH | How NOT to overtake a truck if you want to arrive alive Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

‘It is not me, it is Mandela’s generation’ - Malema on land grab statements
South Africans take to twitter to celebrate Sjava’s BET award
X