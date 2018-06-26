Uber protest gets Cape Town motorists hot under the collar

Uber drivers in Cape Town embarked on a protest on Tuesday morning and Cape Town drivers weren't too happy about the mayhem they caused.

Brigid Prinsloo tweeted a video of the drivers hooting as they passed through central Cape Town in a convoy.

She tweeted: “Just another day living on Strand Street in #CapeTown. A million taxis hooting and taking up a lane with signs that say “@Uber / @taxify_za must be regulated”.