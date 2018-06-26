Uber protest gets Cape Town motorists hot under the collar
Uber drivers in Cape Town embarked on a protest on Tuesday morning and Cape Town drivers weren't too happy about the mayhem they caused.
Brigid Prinsloo tweeted a video of the drivers hooting as they passed through central Cape Town in a convoy.
She tweeted: “Just another day living on Strand Street in #CapeTown. A million taxis hooting and taking up a lane with signs that say “@Uber / @taxify_za must be regulated”.
Jodi Allemeier tweeted that the drivers had placed the South African flags on their cars.
“Quite remarkable seeing hundreds of @Uber drivers with #southafrica flags on their cars‚ driving & hooting asking for regulation to protect drivers from exploitation #capetown #enoughisenough #driversarepeopletoo.”
Andy Walker was one of the motorists in Cape Town CBD and Main Road‚ in Green Point‚ who complained on social media about the chaos the protest was causing.
“Right‚ so the hooting around the Cape Town CBD this morning is thanks to drivers who want Uber and Taxify regulated. They're driving slowly‚ stopping at green lights‚ and causing other drivers to lose their collective sh*t.”
Nabeela tweeted a video of the cars at a complete standstill.
"#Uber and #Taxify drivers protesting in Cape Town rn."
City of Cape Town traffic spokesman Richard Coleman said the hooting in Green Point was caused by the Uber drivers.
Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Andrè Traut said: “Kindly be advised that the protest was monitored and no serious incidents were reported.”