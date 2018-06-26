Uber South Africa said it will have zero tolerance for drivers who turned violent during Tuesday's protest in Greenpoint‚ Cape Town.

"We are currently speaking to authorities to conduct a full and thorough investigation into the violence that occurred in Green Point today‚ in order to confirm if any of these drivers involved are using our app‚" said general manager for Uber Sub-Saharan Africa Alon Lits.

"We have a zero tolerance policy towards violence and intimidation of any kind and this goes against our community guidelines. If a driver is found to be involved‚ they will immediately lose access to the Uber app."

Images of the group of drivers making their way through Greenpoint and Cape Town CBD hooting and driving slowly was shared widely on social media.

Lits said the grievances drivers expressed during Tuesday’s protest could be communicated to the company through any of the available channels.

"We respect drivers as valuable partners with a voice and a choice and we want drivers to feel they can talk to us about their individual concerns at any time‚" he said.