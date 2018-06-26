South Africa

Wet winter forecast puts Cape Town on cloud nine

26 June 2018 - 15:34 By Jessica Van Den Heever
The South African Weather Service predicts above-normal rainfall until October.
Image: iStock

Weather forecasters have hinted at a future of guilt-free flushing for Capetonians.

A summarised long-term forecast by the South African Weather Service‚ tweeted on Tuesday by Western Cape Premier Helen Zille‚ predicts above-normal rainfall until October.

The forecast says there are “sustained‚ almost countrywide” indications of above-average rainfall until September.

“The above trend is modelled to persist over many provinces‚ including Western Cape‚ into early summer (August-September-October)‚” it said.

Lower winter rainfall for the past three years put Cape Town into crisis mode that saw a daunting Day Zero on the horizon. But good rainfall this month has sent dam levels soaring and predictions of dry taps down the drain.

Cape Town's five main dams are on their way back to their levels of three years ago‚ with readings on Monday putting them at 42.7% overall. The city’s eight minor dams are 100.3% full‚ compared with 86% a week ago. The short-term crisis may be over‚ but Zille still encouraged people to continue saving water.

“Last year’s prediction also looked rosy but reality fell short‚” she said.

