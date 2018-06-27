A couple of dozen Khayelitsha residents‚ many of them friends and family of Zanele Sandlana‚ marched from Esangweni Secondary School in Kuyasa to the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday‚ where the three men accused of Sandlana’s murder were appearing.

“We are here today to demand justice for Zanele. We are here to demand that her killers be punished‚” Mandisi Sindelo‚ one of the march leaders‚ said.

Sandlana was murdered in 2017‚ at the age of 21. She was last seen alive by her family on September 2‚ when she left to attend a friend’s party in Site B‚ Khayelitsha.

Her body was discovered the next day dumped in an open space in TR section‚ Site B. She was lying face down‚ stripped of her clothes. She had been raped‚ burnt — probably to destroy evidence — and had a bottle stuffed in her mouth.

Sandlana was a mother of a young girl. She was also a performing artist. Members of Theatre for Change‚ an organisation that tries to empower women using drama‚ as well as members of Future Line Arts supported Tuesday’s protest.