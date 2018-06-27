In this case‚ Elsa Booysen was seriously injured when her boyfriend‚ Johannes Mongo‚ an on duty police reservist who was at the time employed by the South African Police Service‚ shot her in the face in 2013.

On the day of the incident‚ Mongo was dropped off by a police vehicle while on duty to have dinner with Booysen‚ with whom he had an intimate relationship.

He ate dinner and without warning drew his firearm‚ shooting Booysen in the face‚ then himself. She survived and he did not.

Booysen sued the minister of police for damages arising out of the incident on the basis that he was vicariously liable for Mongo’s wrongful conduct. Vicarious liability refers to a situation where an employer is liable for acts by employees.

The police minister was held vicariously liable by the High Court in Grahamstown in 2015.

However‚ the Supreme Court of Appeal ruled that the minister was not liable for Mongo’s conduct.

Booysen had sought to appeal against the Supreme Court of Appeal’s order.

The majority of the Constitutional Court‚ in a judgment written by Justice Nonkosi Mhlantla‚ refused Booysen’s leave to appeal on Wednesday.

Mhlantla said no constitutional issue had been raised in Booysen’s matter to give the court jurisdiction to hear it.

She also said Booysen had not pleaded that her matter concerned an issue of general public importance.

“The case is narrowly framed and brought in the applicant’s own interest.”